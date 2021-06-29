Nicholas Kristof: After Ethiopia’s ceasefire, future of the Tigray region uncertain

Nicholas Kristof: After Ethiopia’s ceasefire, future of the Tigray region uncertain04:03
New York Times opinion columnist Nicholas Kristof joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the recent ceasefire announced by the Ethiopian government with rebel forces in the northern region of Tigray. Kristof says the future of the Tigray region is uncertain, including whether the rebels seek secession, but right now the most pressing issue is whether food aid is allowed in to alleviate the threat of famine that currently threatens millions of people.