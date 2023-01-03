NFL’s Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field

- UP NEXT
Dem Rep. Don Beyer goes back to college to learn about AI tech04:41
Biden diversifying federal courts ‘an incredibly big deal,’ legal expert says06:56
Kirschner: Many 'incriminating nuggets' in new Jan. 6 transcripts04:08
Rep. Colin Allred: Trump presidency 'was a stress test for our system'04:03
Sisters in Law co-hosts on DOJ’s ‘strategic’ Jan. 6 investigation06:00
Rightwing Republicans more dangerous than any drag queen, Democrat says04:56
Ukrainians will remain defiant despite power cuts and winter cold, Kyiv reporter says05:15
Migrant Advocate: TX Gov. Abbott busing migrants with 'most racist, xenophobic intentions'04:13
The more George Santos speaks, ‘the more questions are raised,’ reporter says05:23
McQuade: Text of Jan. 6 final report ‘reads like a story’02:46
Lawrence: Cassidy Hutchinson did not want a lawyer from Trump world15:51
Snyder: Ukrainians have put prospect of larger war 'beyond the horizon'05:24
Weissmann on what the special counsel can learn from witness transcripts04:05
Lawrence: History was made with Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress07:43
Rep. Schiff: Jan. 6th Cmte. final report will keep public ‘on the edge of their seat’04:00
Rep. Lloyd Doggett: Trump had big credits and losses 'but seldom a big tax bill'04:17
Lawrence: We’ll see Trump’s tax returns because Chairman Neal and the law prevailed07:18
Tribe: We’ll see ‘a series of indictments’ against Trump by spring05:11
Lawrence: Jan. 6 hearings among most important in Congressional history11:14
Ali Velshi: Are we talking ourselves into a recession?05:17
