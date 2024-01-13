Newark teens win right to vote in school board elections

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Newark, NJ has made a historic move to lower the voting age to 16 for its local school board elections. 16-year-old Newark students Nate Esubonteng and Breanna Campbell and President of the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice Ryan Haygood join MSNBC’s Katie Phang to discuss their role in getting the Newark City Council to embrace their initiative to lower the voting age.Jan. 13, 2024

