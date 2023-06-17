IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lt. Col. Vindman: Zelenskyy is right to say Ukraine will be successful

    04:01
    New top WH economist says ‘Bidenomics’ are working

    06:49
    TN Dem Justin Jones: State legislatures ‘are the frontlines of extremist policies’

    07:11

  • Lawrence: Trump keeps making statements that can and will be used against him

    10:26

  • Gov. Whitmer launches PAC to help Dems win in 2024 elections

    08:32

  • Sen. Whitehouse: SCOTUS exists in ‘ethics-free’ zone on recusals

    06:23

  • Lawrence: Fmr. Trump chief of staff says he's 'scared sh-tless'

    13:16

  • Lawrence: Trump comes up with new docs case motive after arraignment

    05:53

  • Lawyer who declined to represent Trump: ‘I don’t have experience with chaos’

    04:38

  • Laurence Tribe: Normal judge wouldn’t tolerate Trump’s docs case arguments

    08:20

  • Mary Trump: It is ‘beyond’ Donald to imagine going to prison

    04:42

  • Rachel Maddow on new podcast: History provides ‘predictive assistance’

    08:51

  • GOP 2024 promise: Outlaw abortion in 'every state in the land'

    07:24

  • Trump indictment seems to show he learned nothing from Nixon

    06:36

  • Laurence Tribe: Trump indictment is ‘vindication for the rule of law’

    07:42

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith speaks for first time with 49-page indictment

    08:16

  • Michael Beschloss: Trump indictment makes Nixon look like a schoolboy

    06:02

  • Rep. Schiff on Trump indictment: A very important day for our democracy

    02:16

  • Weissmann: There are people in jail who've done far less than what Trump's charged with

    02:26

  • Trump indicted: Rachel Maddow joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss charges

    14:23

The Last Word

New top WH economist says ‘Bidenomics’ are working

06:49

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi reports on the AFL-CIO’s endorsement of “the most pro-union president in our lifetimes,” Joe Biden. And newly-minted Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Jared Bernstein joins Ali to discuss the state of inflation, wages, and a possible Teamsters strike.June 17, 2023

