The Last Word

New podcast leans into hope over doom and despair

04:06

In “The Sum of Us”, author and podcast host Heather McGhee shares stories where communities have come together across racial lines to fight for better economic and health outcomes for all. She tells MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell, “Racism ends up stopping us from having collective action and doing things together to solve our problems.”Aug. 4, 2022

