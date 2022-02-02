New Orleans Schools first major U.S. district to require Covid vaccines
03:45
Share this -
copied
New Orleans’ vaccine mandate for public school students age 5 and older has led to a 75% increase in child vaccinations official say. NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis says, “Like any other vaccine, families have the opportunity to opt-out. But our students right now, our families, are working towards being vaccinated.”Feb. 2, 2022
Vaccine for youngest Americans awaits approval
06:18
Fox made him a celebrity for refusing a vaccine mandate, then he died of Covid
03:30
Now Playing
New Orleans Schools first major U.S. district to require Covid vaccines
03:45
UP NEXT
U.S. Surgeon General explains possible Pfizer vaccine approval for children under five
07:09
FDA could approve Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 5 years by the end of February