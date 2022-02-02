IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

New Orleans Schools first major U.S. district to require Covid vaccines

New Orleans’ vaccine mandate for public school students age 5 and older has led to a 75% increase in child vaccinations official say. NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis says, “Like any other vaccine, families have the opportunity to opt-out. But our students right now, our families, are working towards being vaccinated.”Feb. 2, 2022

