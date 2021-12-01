New FBI video shows interrogation of Jan. 6th defendant accused of tasing officer
A federal judge ordered the release of the interrogation video of Jan. 6th defendant Danny Rodriguez accused of tasing Officer Fanone. Ryan Reilly joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his behavior during his interrogation, including what Reilly describes as an “ongoing theme” in which these defendants espouse “machismo heated rhetoric” until they face consequences and “suddenly we see them break down and that veil falls.”Dec. 1, 2021