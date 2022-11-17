IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Nevada Secy. of State-elect: We needed to protect elections for rest of country

The Last Word

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Cisco Aguilar, Nevada’s Secretary of State-elect, about the pressure of running against a Trump-endorsed election denier and the importance of his victory for protecting democracy across the entire country.Nov. 17, 2022

