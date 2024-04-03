IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Netanyahu ‘an obstacle’ to peace in Gaza, says Noga Tarnopolsky
April 3, 202403:43
  • Now Playing

    Netanyahu ‘an obstacle’ to peace in Gaza, says Noga Tarnopolsky

    03:43
  • UP NEXT

    'Democrats want to stop Trump': We're united behind Biden, WI Dem Party chair says

    06:22

  • Gov. Whitmer: ‘Great strides could be undone’ by Trump presidency

    09:08

  • Baltimore bridge collapse victims ‘died as Americans,’ says Will Bunch

    06:50

  • 'That's not freedom': Allred hits Ted Cruz's extreme abortion record

    06:23

  • Lawrence: Judge expands Trump gag order noting 'the threat is very real'

    06:54

  • Rep. Andy Kim: Trump and Sen. Menendez shouldn't get classified briefings

    03:17

  • Federal judge speaks out after Trump attacks NY judge’s daughter

    03:36

  • Lawrence: Biden’s 3 president fundraiser shows party unity Trump doesn’t have

    07:58

  • GOP made Florida ‘an incubator for extremism,’ says FL House Dem leader

    04:20

  • ‘We want progress': Democrat flips Alabama state House seat

    07:15

  • Trump says he’s good for reduced $175M civil fraud bond. So why hasn’t he paid it?

    04:12

  • Trump’s Wall Street grift? Velshi & Ruhle explain Trump meme stock

    04:39

  • Katyal blasts ‘ridiculous’ abortion pill challenge argued to Supreme Court

    06:15

  • ‘Diabolical partisan gerrymandering:’ Dem Gov. Cooper blasts NC GOP’s veto-proof majority

    08:20

  • Peter Beinart: Biden administration ‘tiptoeing’ towards action on Gaza

    04:58

  • Trump ‘can’t handle the pressure’ of trials, says Tim O’Brien

    03:40

  • Lawrence on NBC News hiring Ronna McDaniel and ‘the Nixon rule’

    06:53

  • Trump's plan for donors to pay legal fees could still cost him

    06:00

  • Lawrence: NY fraud case will expose Trump's foundational political lie about his wealth

    08:29

The Last Word

Netanyahu ‘an obstacle’ to peace in Gaza, says Noga Tarnopolsky

03:43

Journalist Noga Tarnopolsky joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss the tragedy of the Israeli strike that killed seven humanitarian aid workers from World Central Kitchen and what this means for the anti-Netanyahu protest movement in Jerusalem.April 3, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Netanyahu ‘an obstacle’ to peace in Gaza, says Noga Tarnopolsky

    03:43
  • UP NEXT

    'Democrats want to stop Trump': We're united behind Biden, WI Dem Party chair says

    06:22

  • Gov. Whitmer: ‘Great strides could be undone’ by Trump presidency

    09:08

  • Baltimore bridge collapse victims ‘died as Americans,’ says Will Bunch

    06:50

  • 'That's not freedom': Allred hits Ted Cruz's extreme abortion record

    06:23

  • Lawrence: Judge expands Trump gag order noting 'the threat is very real'

    06:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All