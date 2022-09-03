IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nebraska school shuts down student newspaper after LGBTQ edition

    04:34
  • UP NEXT

    Ron Johnson’s opponent: Johnson ‘serves himself,’ not Wisconsin

    04:46

  • What’s missing from the stolen documents

    05:32

  • Abrams: Gov. Kemp is ‘not a champion of democracy’

    06:11

  • Rep. Clyburn: ‘Must find common ground’ to move America forward

    06:22

  • Biden defends democracy as Trump faces legal jeopardy in court

    04:03

  • Lawrence: Trump got caught with classified docs in his desk

    12:09

  • Democrat Shapiro gets boost from GOP officials in Pennsylvania Governor’s Race

    04:19

  • 'Electable' examines America's highest unbroken glass ceiling

    04:42

  • Rep. Adam Schiff: Crackpot caucus is growing within the GOP

    04:01

  • Lawrence: Sen. Graham lied because he’s ‘afraid’ of his own words

    12:14

  • Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse: Trump really needs 'better lawyers'

    02:15

  • Sen. Whitehouse condemns $1.6B right wing dark money donation

    03:56

  • Lawrence: Sen. Graham hits rock bottom with ‘riots’ threat over Trump

    12:26

  • Fed chief Jerome Powell warns of ‘some pain’ in inflation fight

    04:35

  • Trump wanted classified info ‘to help himself,’ says Rep. Swalwell

    05:36

  • Trump classified doc trove ‘more likely’ to mean prosecution McQuade says

    06:22

  • Beto O’Rourke blasts Abbott’s extreme Texas abortion ban

    04:12

  • Lawrence: Trump is living the worst post-presidency life ever

    12:53

  • Sen. Peters: GOP Senate candidates are ‘not ready for primetime’

    02:16

The Last Word

Nebraska school shuts down student newspaper after LGBTQ edition

04:34

A Nebraska School District shut down an award-winning student newspaper three days after a LGBTQ-dedicated issue was published, but the superintendent denies the issue is the reason why. The ACLU of Nebraska is now demanding that the school restore its journalism program. Mindy Rush Chipman, the ACLU of Nebraska’s Legal Director, joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss.Sept. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nebraska school shuts down student newspaper after LGBTQ edition

    04:34
  • UP NEXT

    Ron Johnson’s opponent: Johnson ‘serves himself,’ not Wisconsin

    04:46

  • What’s missing from the stolen documents

    05:32

  • Abrams: Gov. Kemp is ‘not a champion of democracy’

    06:11

  • Rep. Clyburn: ‘Must find common ground’ to move America forward

    06:22

  • Biden defends democracy as Trump faces legal jeopardy in court

    04:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All