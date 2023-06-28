Neal Katyal's 'unforgettable' argument prevails in SCOTUS case crucial to democracy

Rep. Goldman: Dems seek to hold Chief Justice ‘to his word’ on ethical standards03:54
- Now Playing
Neal Katyal's 'unforgettable' argument prevails in SCOTUS case crucial to democracy03:47
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: Trump says he lied and rustling papers were building plans, not classified docs11:40
WATCH: Lawrence, lawyers demolish Trump’s defenses in docs case04:40
‘This is game over’: Andrew Weissmann on bombshell Trump audio recording10:35
Rachel and Lawrence react to new audio evidence in Trump docs case03:26
Supreme Court is ‘too powerful and too political,’ says Sen. Tina Smith02:16
Fmr. Prosecutor: Special Counsel responds to ‘unrealistic’ trial date set by Trump-appointed judge07:53
BREAKING: Richard Engel on reports of attempted coup on Putin in Russia07:03
‘Rep. Santos is a complete fraud & liar’ says Rep. Robert Garcia07:32
Sen. Whitehouse: Alito’s excuses are ‘so preposterous they’re almost incriminating’07:37
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester announces run for U.S. Senate in Delaware04:26
Breaking: Lawrence reads the filing of the evidence DOJ has against Trump07:55
Breaking: Trump team learns who will testify against Trump in classified documents case03:16
Sen. Markey: Far-right SCOTUS is ‘clear and present danger to our country’03:54
VP Harris on overturning Roe: ‘The next decision you make about your body is not yours either.’06:47
Lawrence: Trump gave 3 different answers about Iran war plan document07:49
Lawrence: Trump incriminated himself on Fox tonight11:20
Joy Reid on the year since Roe was overturned and her interview with VP Harris05:15
Lt. Col. Vindman: Zelenskyy is right to say Ukraine will be successful04:01
Rep. Goldman: Dems seek to hold Chief Justice ‘to his word’ on ethical standards03:54
- Now Playing
Neal Katyal's 'unforgettable' argument prevails in SCOTUS case crucial to democracy03:47
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: Trump says he lied and rustling papers were building plans, not classified docs11:40
WATCH: Lawrence, lawyers demolish Trump’s defenses in docs case04:40
‘This is game over’: Andrew Weissmann on bombshell Trump audio recording10:35
Rachel and Lawrence react to new audio evidence in Trump docs case03:26
Play All