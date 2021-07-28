Neal Katyal: DOJ decisions, bad for Trump, are ‘pro rule of law’ decisions

The DOJ refused to block ex-Trump officials from testifying about his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and refused to defend Rep. Mo Brooks in a lawsuit for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection in which Trump is also named. Neal Katyal discusses the implications of these rulings that did not go well for “Trump and his minions” and could expose Trump to criminal liability: “The truth is going to come out. These folks will be held accountable.”