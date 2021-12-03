NC governor: ‘People want us to try to work together in a bipartisan way’
06:07
Share this -
copied
Following Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to North Carolina to promote the infrastructure law, Governor Roy Cooper (D-NC) joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the impact the funding from the law will have on his state, the Build Back Better Act, and what it means to be a Democratic governor in a state that voted for Donald Trump. Dec. 3, 2021
NC governor: ‘People want us to try to work together in a bipartisan way’
06:07
K.I.N.D. Fund student: ‘I was worried’ before scholarship
02:51
Dem Caucus Chair: Republicans are having a ‘complete and total meltdown’
05:48
Sen. Warren: The filibuster ‘blocks the will of the majority’
06:18
Tribe: ‘Will we have a legitimate form of law’ if women have less than full rights?
06:45
Ben Rhodes: Saudi Arabia is making a ‘down payment’ on a future Trump presidency