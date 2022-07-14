NBC Source: Jan. 6 witness Trump called was W.H. support staffer

- Now Playing
NBC Source: Jan. 6 witness Trump called was W.H. support staffer03:11
- UP NEXT
‘The criminal buck has to stop with Donald Trump,’ not Meadows legal expert asserts09:45
Raskin: We may hear from people who tried to blow the whistle over Jan. 606:25
‘Enraging’: How the willful blindness of ‘Team Normal’ enabled Trump’s coup11:11
Mehdi: Trump Was Deliberate About 1/611:11
Omarosa weighs in on Jan. 6 hearings07:29
Malcolm Nance on Trump’s threat to democracy05:06
1/6 witness: Rioters thought what they were doing was a legal action called upon by Trump07:23
Revelations about Trump’s conduct bring new questions for the Justice Department06:23
Jan. 6 panel focuses on extremism, former Oath Keepers testify08:28
'I'm really sorry': In poignant moment, Jan. 6 rioter apologizes to Capitol Police00:39
If Jan. 6 was trending on social media — where was the National Guard?02:10
'Idiots, whackos, lunatics': Joe marvels at Trump's ability to find morally 'debased' staff04:50
Joe: Cheney said Trump isn't a toddler — but that doesn't mean he didn't behave like one01:42
One-on-one with Mark Leibovich06:29
The Last Thing: A precious inheritance02:19
Online extremism fueled Capitol riot07:08
1/6 cmte. zeroes in on extremist groups06:09
Trump's coup plot a boon to right wing militias; drives unity and growth03:14
Right-wing militias were a ready weapon for Trump on January 6th01:58
- Now Playing
NBC Source: Jan. 6 witness Trump called was W.H. support staffer03:11
- UP NEXT
‘The criminal buck has to stop with Donald Trump,’ not Meadows legal expert asserts09:45
Raskin: We may hear from people who tried to blow the whistle over Jan. 606:25
‘Enraging’: How the willful blindness of ‘Team Normal’ enabled Trump’s coup11:11
Mehdi: Trump Was Deliberate About 1/611:11
Omarosa weighs in on Jan. 6 hearings07:29
Play All