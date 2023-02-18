IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Garamendi: U.S. is delivering aid to Ukraine ‘safely, securely, and quickly’

    04:39
  • Now Playing

    NBC News Studios series tracks formerly incarcerated man's 23-year quest for freedom

    05:24
  • UP NEXT

    Ayman: Docs show Fox hosts didn’t believe election lies

    07:02

  • Lawrence: Fox hosts’ texts reveal they didn’t believe Trump’s election lies

    05:37

  • Sarin: GOP Tax Plan would 'double taxes' for most Americans

    02:44

  • Fmr. GA D.A.: ‘We are looking at multiple indictments’ in GA Trump election probe

    07:29

  • NYT: Missing $365K latest discrepancy found in ‘mysterious’ Santos campaign filings

    03:21

  • Rep. Schiff: Mark Meadows could shed light on Trump's state of mind for DOJ

    04:46

  • Lawrence: Mike Pence will be forced to testify

    08:49

  • Prof. Tribe: Pence’s argument a ‘pathetic political ploy’

    06:29

  • Why overclassification of government secrets can be ‘dangerous’

    03:16

  • Lawrence: Trump special counsel suspects criminal conduct by Trump's lawyer

    08:24

  • Isabel Wilkerson: Writing 'Caste' was an act of hope for a stronger nation

    07:05

  • Judge orders partial release of GA grand jury's Trump report

    06:00

  • Isabel Wilkerson: Killing of Tyre Nichols is about caste, not race

    05:30

  • ‘The student voice matters’: AL students protest ‘censored’ Black history program

    02:42

  • Why Trump has more classified document drama to worry about

    08:00

  • Capehart: Crazy is the new normal for the modern-day GOP

    07:21

  • House Dems introduce resolution to expel George Santos

    05:56

  • U.N Amb. on war-torn Ukraine sending rescue workers to Turkey

    03:54

The Last Word

NBC News Studios series tracks formerly incarcerated man's 23-year quest for freedom

05:24

MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin is joined by NBC News Investigative producer Dan Slepian to discuss his upcoming podcast series, "Letters From Sing Sing," which tells the story of a man convicted of murder, his fight to prove his innocence, and how the letters he sent Slepian sparked a 20-year investigation that changed both of their lives.Feb. 18, 2023

  • Rep. Garamendi: U.S. is delivering aid to Ukraine ‘safely, securely, and quickly’

    04:39
  • Now Playing

    NBC News Studios series tracks formerly incarcerated man's 23-year quest for freedom

    05:24
  • UP NEXT

    Ayman: Docs show Fox hosts didn’t believe election lies

    07:02

  • Lawrence: Fox hosts’ texts reveal they didn’t believe Trump’s election lies

    05:37

  • Sarin: GOP Tax Plan would 'double taxes' for most Americans

    02:44

  • Fmr. GA D.A.: ‘We are looking at multiple indictments’ in GA Trump election probe

    07:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All