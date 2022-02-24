IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Putin announces Russian military operation against Ukraine as explosions heard in Kyiv

  • 'You declared war': Ukraine ambassador confronts Russia's representative at U.N.

    11:54
    McFaul: Attacks on Kyiv may be 'turning point' for Putin's plan to rebuild Russian empire

    02:46
    As people of Kyiv wake up to 'sound of booms' in distance, warning sirens in city quiet

    07:04

  • Biden condemns Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine

    01:28

  • Blasts heard in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv after Putin announces military operation

    02:20

  • 'The people of Ukraine are counting on us' U.N. Security Council holds emergency meeting

    08:17

  • Russia expected to split Ukraine in initial military campaign

    07:38

  • Amb. McFaul: Right-wing Trump loyalists praising Putin make America look weak--not Biden

    11:48

  • Wagner: Why some Republicans see Russia’s anti-democratic whims as ‘aspirational’

    06:35

  • Vindman rips GOP 'cheerleading' Putin: They will own this when blood flows

    07:35

  • Zelenskyy speaks to Russians in address on Telegram

    07:37

  • Ukraine set to enter state of emergency

    07:34

  • Taiwan tension with China compared to Ukraine & Russia

    05:15

  • What’s with Trump’s praise of Putin?

    08:32

  • State Dept. remains ‘open to diplomacy but only if Moscow is serious’

    03:03

  • Col. Vindman: A major Russian offensive is ‘all but certain to pass’

    11:12

  • Biden announces new sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    02:34

  • David Ignatius: Europe is ‘at the edge’ of a possible ‘level of violence that we just haven’t seen’

    07:01

  • Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: ‘No signs’ of Russia withdrawing, ‘everything points to’ further escalation

    08:51

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘Most severe sanctions would have very significant repercussions on global markets'

    05:43

The Last Word

McFaul: Attacks on Kyiv may be 'turning point' for Putin's plan to rebuild Russian empire

02:46

NBC News reports that there are sounds of explosions in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine. Fmr. Amb. Michael McFaul joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss how Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to attack may be "the beginning of the end" of his regime.Feb. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

