    National Archives: Some Trump White House docs are still missing

The Last Word

National Archives: Some Trump White House docs are still missing

MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart speaks to Neal Katyal, former acting U.S. solicitor general, about the National Archives informing the House Oversight Committee that they still don’t have all of the documents former President Donald Trump took with him when he left office and a new report from The Washington Post that one of Trump’s attorneys refused to sign a statement saying all of the documents had been returned.Oct. 4, 2022

