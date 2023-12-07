IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

The Last Word

Nancy Pelosi: Republicans have placed democracy in jeopardy

06:28

On the day former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announces his retirement from Congress, fellow California representative Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that she would rather talk about what is at stake in 2024: our democracy.Dec. 7, 2023

