    Murray: GOP ‘manufactured objections’ to Judge Jackson’s confirmation

    03:12
    How Kremlin-controlled media is covering Bucha massacre

    03:47

  • Sen. Whitehouse: GOP ‘misled the public’ on Judge Jackson’s sentencing record

    05:41

  • 'Grotesque': Judge torches and blocks Florida voter suppression bill

    05:14

  • Fmr. Amb. to Russia: Putin ‘very upset’ about Ukraine war failures

    04:48

  • ‘Crisis of legitimacy’: SCOTUS expert reacts to Thomas text scandal

    06:54

  • Democrats pass bill to reduce insulin costs with nearly no GOP votes

    03:47

  • SCOTUS expert on why Justice Thomas likely won't recuse himself

    02:27

  • Clarence Thomas biographer: Ginni Thomas’s texts are ‘shocking’

    07:19

  • Bob Woodward compares Trump call log gap to infamous Nixon tapes gap

    07:44

  • Lawrence: McConnell knows evidence against Justice Thomas is 'damning'

    10:45

  • Kharkiv mayor: 'It's not just a war, this is a massacre.'

    04:39

  • Charles Blow: The Supreme Court is not equipped to police itself

    06:25

  • Laurence Tribe: What Clarence Thomas did was illegal

    06:37

  • Rep. Katie Porter explains Biden's billionaire tax

    08:02

  • Rep. Schiff: DOJ needs to do its part to hold Trump accountable

    02:57

  • 'Illegality of the plan was obvious': Judge says Trump likely committed crimes

    06:04

  • Photo captures Judge Jackson's daughter admiring her mother

    04:27

  • CIA veteran: Putin's mistakes in Ukraine could help U.S. intel agencies

    05:34

  • Russia signals possible scale back of war objectives

    05:25

The Last Word

Murray: GOP ‘manufactured objections’ to Judge Jackson’s confirmation

03:12

MSNBC legal analyst Melissa Murray and Professor Michele Bratcher Goodwin join Lawrence O’Donnell to explain why “there is a lot to be alarmed by” in the GOP’s treatment of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during SCOTUS confirmation hearings.April 5, 2022

