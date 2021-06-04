More than 8 million Californians live within 50 miles of stored radioactive waste

There is over 3 million pounds of nuclear waste stored just 100 feet away from a beach at the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. Congressman Mike Levin (D-CA), who represents San Onofre, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss environmental and human impact the radioactive waste has on the millions of people who live nearby. Rep. Levin says that he wants to prioritize moving the waste from high-risk areas like San Onofre.