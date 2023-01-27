IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Mom, mechanic, & Democrat 'thrilled' with new roles in the U.S House

03:37

Freshman Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto mechanic shop owner who became the first Democrat elected in Washington's rural third district in 12 years, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss her plans to make the federal government "more effective and more accessible" through her assignments on the House Small Business & Agriculture Committees.Jan. 27, 2023

