The Last Word

Military protests to Netanyahu power grab 'hugely damaging to Israel’s security’

07:27

Israel's military says there has been an increase in requests from reservists to abstain from service after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed through a law to restrict the power of Israel's supreme court. Fmr. Deputy national Security Director to Pres. Obama Ben Rhodes joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss. July 27, 2023

