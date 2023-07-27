- Now Playing
Military protests to Netanyahu power grab 'hugely damaging to Israel’s security’07:27
Effort to find Trump Jan. 6 lawyers reportedly called a 'suicide mission'04:33
Lawrence: Does Giuliani admitting he lied in GA case mean he flipped on Trump?08:04
Yale professor: Biden's economy most successful since FDR's New Deal02:30
Caroline Randall Williams: Remembering Emmett Till is a 'radical act of freedom'07:13
Lawrence: The only thing Trump is right about is when he’s going to be indicted06:47
What watching five straight days of Russian TV reveals about Putin’s Russia08:49
'Very serious federal felonies': Katyal says Trump faces likely Jan. 6 indictment03:34
Lawrence: RFK Jr.'s lies as House GOP witness have a Trumpian echo21:06
TX Dem accuses Gov. Abbott of 'masochistic cruelty,' demands probe of migrant policy07:02
‘Arrogant & brazen’: Legal experts trash Trump lawyer’s docs case argument10:25
Michigan AG Charges 16 False Electors for 2020 Plot05:19
Legal experts: Trump can be convicted for Jan. 6 with what we already know05:33
Lawrence: Trump offers no defense of possible charges following Jan. 6 target letter07:01
Trump: Indictment a ‘badge of honor.’ Weissman: Mob bosses say that.06:05
Lawrence on Trump judge hearing espionage case: Never get over how outrageous this is12:06
Top Economist: I feel ‘much better’ about the prospects of avoiding a recession05:02
Rep. Raskin: Trump’s devolved GOP into ‘authoritarian cult’06:33
Senators get first-ever classified briefing on artificial intelligence05:23
Dems trying to pressure SCOTUS ‘from every angle,’ says Sen. Van Hollen04:45
