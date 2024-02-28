IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Michigan Dem: Contrast between Biden and Trump ‘could not be clearer’
Feb. 28, 202404:58

  • McQuade: Trump’s election lies creates danger to the rule of law

  • Lawrence: NYPD affidavit details threats after Trump ‘arrest’ post

    13:10

  • Tim Snyder: In Putin’s Russia, facts are avoided

    02:55

  • Sen. Tina Smith on Alabama IVF ruling: GOP has a ‘policy problem’

    02:43

  • Rep. Swalwell: Accountability coming to Trump for inciting Jan 6 insurrection

    03:55

  • Sending Ukraine aid should be ‘paramount objective,’ sanctions expert says

    08:40

  • Ukrainian journalist: We found ‘common strength’ in two years of Putin’s war

    03:49

  • 'He thinks he's Biggie Smalls?': Capehart torches Trump's 'unbelievably racist' remarks

    01:37

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump's cognitive decline continues in plain view

    08:03

  • Tim Snyder: Navalny death deprives of Russians hope for a different future

    03:56

  • Mary Trump calls uncle Donald 'a loser' as he faces gigantic legal tab

    06:42

  • Lawrence on what they don’t tell you about the Dump Biden ‘fantasy’

    27:00

  • NY Gov. Hochul: Take Trump ‘at his word’ on supporting a national abortion ban

    07:03

  • Trump calls $464 million judgment 'a form of Navalny'

    02:34

  • Lawrence: Trump wants to make NY a ‘loser’ state by supporting a federal abortion ban

    09:24

  • Ben Wikler: New WI electoral maps ‘sea change moment’ for democracy

    03:46

  • Sherrod Brown blasts the extremists vying for his Senate seat

    05:48

  • Lawrence: Houston Chronicle endorses accomplished Biden over Trump because ‘experience matters’

    08:34

The Last Word

Michigan Dem: Contrast between Biden and Trump ‘could not be clearer’

04:58

Rep. Hillary Scholten, who sat beside VP Harris during her roundtable on reproductive rights in Michigan, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the issues motivating Michigan voters, including the GOP attacks on women’s rights and IVF treatments, and why she believes voters will rush to the polls to support Biden’s vision over the “devastating consequences” of a Trump presidency.Feb. 28, 2024

