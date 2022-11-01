IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Michigan AG: ‘I’m running against one of the biggest election deniers of all'

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Hayes: The stakes of the New York governor's race between Zeldin and Hochul

    01:33

  • Home invasion ‘was the intended assassination of Nancy Pelosi’ says A.B. Stoddard

    06:25

  • Voters Weigh Abortion, Economy in Bellwether Virginia District

    05:36

  • Tom Bonier: Democratic share of PA's early vote is a ‘good sign’ for Fetterman

    08:21

  • David Frum: If you're running for office, don't pose with firearms

    07:44

  • Jeh Johnson: This moment feels as combustible as the mid-1960s

    09:16

  • Jordan Klepper returns with 'America Unfollows Democracy'

    10:57

  • GOP targets bluest parts of the country ahead of midterms

    03:34

  • 'I'm definitely not your candidate', House member says of election deniers in new ad

    04:02

  • Exclusive with Josh Shapiro: "Our fundamental freedoms are on the ballot"

    02:56

  • Polls show tight races in key states

    03:20

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: The damage of election lies 

    07:05

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Arizonans on the McCain legacy and Liz Cheney

    07:20

  • Katie Hobbs: 2022 midterms “is a choice between sanity or chaos”

    05:57

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Why populism rises in Arizona

    01:31

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: “We could either be the laughingstock or a great move forward”

    00:52

  • Pres. Obama Hits the Campaign Trail

    02:53

  • Herschel Walker Denies Latest Abortion Allegation

    05:21

  • Tight races in AZ reflects its “independent spirit” – and Democrats are hopeful for key victories

    05:55

The Last Word

Michigan AG: ‘I’m running against one of the biggest election deniers of all'

03:34

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss her Trump-backed, election denying GOP challenger Matthew DePerno and the state of her campaign after a weekend rally headlined by President Barack Obama.Nov. 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Michigan AG: ‘I’m running against one of the biggest election deniers of all'

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Hayes: The stakes of the New York governor's race between Zeldin and Hochul

    01:33

  • Home invasion ‘was the intended assassination of Nancy Pelosi’ says A.B. Stoddard

    06:25

  • Voters Weigh Abortion, Economy in Bellwether Virginia District

    05:36

  • Tom Bonier: Democratic share of PA's early vote is a ‘good sign’ for Fetterman

    08:21

  • David Frum: If you're running for office, don't pose with firearms

    07:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All