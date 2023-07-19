IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Michigan AG Charges 16 False Electors for 2020 Plot

The Last Word

Michigan AG Charges 16 False Electors for 2020 Plot

Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell after Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel announced state felony charges against sixteen fake electors for what Secretary Benson calls an “unprecedented, coordinated effort” to overturn the 2020 election. Secretary Benson tells Lawrence that we can expect “similar charges” filed in other states.July 19, 2023

    Michigan AG Charges 16 False Electors for 2020 Plot

