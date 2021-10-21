Michael Wolff: Facing down Jan. 6 cmte. is exactly what Bannon wants

As the House prepares to vote on referring Steve Bannon to the Justice Dept. for criminal contempt charges, Michael Wolff, the author of “Too Famous,” says he believes Democrats actually played into Bannon’s hands. Wolff, who has spent hundreds of hours with Bannon, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to explain why he thinks Bannon will use this federal prosecution and any potential prison time to cash in.Oct. 21, 2021