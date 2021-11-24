MI Secy. of State: I’m committed to upholding democracy ‘in 2022 and beyond’

A judge ordered two lawyers who challenged the 2020 election to pay hefty legal fees to the defendants they sued, including the state of Michigan. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the sanctions “send an important message” to deter others from using the court to push election lies. Benson says she’s committed to protecting democracy from Republicans who embrace Trump’s big lie, including the Trump-backed election denier challenging Benson in next year’s race.Nov. 24, 2021