Meet the Democrat who says she can beat Chuck Grassley in 2022

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) was one of 19 Republicans who rebuked Donald Trump and voted for the bipartisan infrastructure deal, but just one day earlier was on the floor of the Senate defending the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Fmr. Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA), who’s running to challenge Sen. Grassley in 2022, says it shows how Sen. Grassley has “given up on America.”Aug. 14, 2021