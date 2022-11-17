IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote

04:57

High school teacher Chris Poulos, who won his Connecticut state house race by just one vote, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how knocking on 5,300 doors and talking to voters inspired him. Sen. Chris Murphy, who previously held the seat and campaigned with Poulos, says: “When you meet him, you realize why he did so well.”Nov. 17, 2022

