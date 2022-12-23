IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Jan. 6 committee unveils final, 845-page report 

  • Now Playing

    McQuade: Text of Jan. 6 final report ‘reads like a story’

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Cassidy Hutchinson did not want a lawyer from Trump world

    15:51

  • Snyder: Ukrainians have put prospect of larger war 'beyond the horizon'

    05:24

  • Weissmann on what the special counsel can learn from witness transcripts

    04:05

  • Lawrence: History was made with Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress

    07:43

  • Rep. Schiff: Jan. 6th Cmte. final report will keep public ‘on the edge of their seat’

    04:00

  • Rep. Lloyd Doggett: Trump had big credits and losses 'but seldom a big tax bill'

    04:17

  • Lawrence: We’ll see Trump’s tax returns because Chairman Neal and the law prevailed

    07:18

  • Tribe: We’ll see ‘a series of indictments’ against Trump by spring

    05:11

  • Lawrence: Jan. 6 hearings among most important in Congressional history

    11:14

  • Ali Velshi: Are we talking ourselves into a recession?

    05:17

  • McNamee: Musk Twitter suspensions a 'direct attack' on journalism & democracy

    07:34

  • Nicholas Kristof: ‘Are We in the West Weaker Than Ukrainians?’

    04:19

  • Lawrence: Trump’s ‘major announcement’ reveals he is ‘tortured’ & ‘desperate’

    07:30

  • Pelosi’s daughter turns a lifetime of filming her mother into new documentary

    06:02

  • K.I.N.D. scholarship student: ‘I will be someone in the future’

    05:06

  • Doc says DeSantis attacks on Covid vaccines endangers public health

    03:06

  • Physicist: Nuclear fusion breakthrough proves clean energy future is possible

    05:20

  • Pulse survivor on anti-LGBTQ hate: ‘We must treat one another better’

    03:22

  • Lawrence: Texts show ‘lying clown’ Giuliani was Ginni Thomas’s ‘hero’

    06:01

The Last Word

McQuade: Text of Jan. 6 final report ‘reads like a story’

02:46

Barbara McQuade joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what she has learned from the January 6th Committee final report with “meticulously” documented evidence and says the Committee lays out the facts in an “interesting” way to draw in readers: “It is just good storytelling.”Dec. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    McQuade: Text of Jan. 6 final report ‘reads like a story’

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Cassidy Hutchinson did not want a lawyer from Trump world

    15:51

  • Snyder: Ukrainians have put prospect of larger war 'beyond the horizon'

    05:24

  • Weissmann on what the special counsel can learn from witness transcripts

    04:05

  • Lawrence: History was made with Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress

    07:43

  • Rep. Schiff: Jan. 6th Cmte. final report will keep public ‘on the edge of their seat’

    04:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All