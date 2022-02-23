IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

McQuade memo details Jan. 6 criminal charges Trump could face

08:18

Barbara McQuade joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the model prosecution memo she wrote detailing the “very strong evidence” in public information for bringing federal criminal charges against Donald Trump for pressuring Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election: “I just can’t imagine a world in which the Justice Department is not at least conducting an investigation that could lead to a memo like this.”Feb. 23, 2022

