McFaul: Captured Russians have no explanation for why they're in Ukraine
02:04
Share this -
copied
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to Michael McFaul, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, about Russian President Vladimir Putin's reasoning for war with Ukraine and how it could ultimately end up being one of his biggest problems.March 8, 2022
Americans volunteer to join Ukraine fight
06:31
Pussy Riot founder to Russian protesters: ‘Use your voice while you still can’
08:03
Lawrence: ‘A no-fly zone is actually an aerial combat zone’
04:22
At Hungarian border, Ukrainian refugees defy Russian invasion with hope
07:00
Now Playing
McFaul: Captured Russians have no explanation for why they're in Ukraine