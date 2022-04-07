McCaskill: It's ‘very dangerous’ Justice Thomas ignored recusal rules
03:29
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to former Sen. Claire McCaskill and MSNBC legal contributor Daniel Goldman about the controversy surrounding Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and whether he should recuse himself from cases relating to the 2020 election after texts his wife sent to top Trump allies were made public.April 7, 2022
