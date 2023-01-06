IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump’s legal woes grow with 1/6 wrongful death lawsuit

    03:37

  • Weissmann: It’s high time to see accountability for January 6th

    02:49

  • Lawrence: Don’t worry about Republicans failing to elect a speaker… yet

    11:42
  • Now Playing

    McCarthy after losing speaker vote 11 times: ‘I feel good’

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: If elected speaker, McCarthy will have the title but not the power

    11:46

  • Psaki: People saw ‘government working’ at Biden & McConnell event

    06:47

  • New Clerk Cheryl Johnson makes history presiding over U.S. House

    03:29

  • Lawrence: McCarthy will be weakest Speaker we’ve seen if he’s even elected

    11:30

  • Kevin McCarthy claims GOP will emerge united after failed speaker votes

    01:00

  • Lawrence: For the first time, a Black woman will oversee the House if GOP cannot elect a speaker

    09:24

  • NFL’s Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field

    06:13

  • Dem Rep. Don Beyer goes back to college to learn about AI tech

    04:41

  • Biden diversifying federal courts ‘an incredibly big deal,’ legal expert says

    06:56

  • Kirschner: Many 'incriminating nuggets' in new Jan. 6 transcripts

    04:08

  • Rep. Colin Allred: Trump presidency 'was a stress test for our system'

    04:03

  • Sisters in Law co-hosts on DOJ’s ‘strategic’ Jan. 6 investigation

    06:00

  • Rightwing Republicans more dangerous than any drag queen, Democrat says

    04:56

  • Ukrainians will remain defiant despite power cuts and winter cold, Kyiv reporter says

    05:15

  • Migrant Advocate: TX Gov. Abbott busing migrants with 'most racist, xenophobic intentions'

    04:13

  • The more George Santos speaks, ‘the more questions are raised,’ reporter says

    05:23

The Last Word

McCarthy after losing speaker vote 11 times: ‘I feel good’

01:14

Rep. Kevin McCarthy spoke to reporters as he left Capitol Hill late on Thursday after failing to be named U.S. House Speaker in the body’s 11th vote. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell has the details.Jan. 6, 2023

  • Trump’s legal woes grow with 1/6 wrongful death lawsuit

    03:37

  • Weissmann: It’s high time to see accountability for January 6th

    02:49

  • Lawrence: Don’t worry about Republicans failing to elect a speaker… yet

    11:42
  • Now Playing

    McCarthy after losing speaker vote 11 times: ‘I feel good’

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: If elected speaker, McCarthy will have the title but not the power

    11:46

  • Psaki: People saw ‘government working’ at Biden & McConnell event

    06:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All