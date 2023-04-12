Mass. Attorney General: I will protect abortion rights against ‘anti-science’ attacks

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Attorney General Andrea Campbell tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that providers and patients “should not have fear” about accessing abortion medication in Massachusetts as she details several ways she and others in the state are fighting back against the Texas ruling: “We’re going to have to step up and Massachusetts is ready to do that to protect our residents and anyone else.”April 12, 2023

