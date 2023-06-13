IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Mary Trump: It is ‘beyond’ Donald to imagine going to prison

    04:42
  • UP NEXT

    Rachel Maddow on new podcast: History provides ‘predictive assistance’

    08:51

  • GOP 2024 promise: Outlaw abortion in 'every state in the land'

    07:24

  • Trump indictment seems to show he learned nothing from Nixon

    06:36

  • Laurence Tribe: Trump indictment is ‘vindication for the rule of law’

    07:42

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith speaks for first time with 49-page indictment

    08:16

  • Michael Beschloss: Trump indictment makes Nixon look like a schoolboy

    06:02

  • Rep. Schiff on Trump indictment: A very important day for our democracy

    02:16

  • Weissmann: There are people in jail who've done far less than what Trump's charged with

    02:26

  • Trump indicted: Rachel Maddow joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss charges

    14:23

  • Ex-Trump lawyer tells Lawrence he’s heard the tape of Trump discussing classified doc

    06:38

  • Lawrence asks ex-Trump lawyer why a classified doc was in Trump's desk

    11:59

  • Sen. Warnock on guns: ‘We can do better than this’

    08:03

  • Lawrence: Mark Meadows could be second White House Chief of Staff convicted of crimes

    09:33

  • Last Word Exclusive: Biden’s negotiating team on debt limit deal

    13:44

  • Last Word exclusive: WH negotiators on success of debt limit deal

    05:10

  • Nigerian immigrant Yemi Mobolade breaks GOP stronghold in Colorado

    06:12

  • ‘Voting is the great equalizer’: TX Dems vow to fight GOP voting attacks in court

    06:24

  • Artificial Intelligence responsible for 5% of jobs lost in May

    06:13

  • Trump’s claim he’d end Ukraine war in 24 hours is ‘pure frivolity’

    03:53

The Last Word

Mary Trump: It is ‘beyond’ Donald to imagine going to prison

04:42

Mary Trump joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss her reaction to her uncle’s indictment and how she thinks he is feeling as he faces arraignment given that he cannot comprehend the reality of facing real accountability: “Donald lives his life in fear; he just does everything is his power to cover the fear over with anger.”June 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Mary Trump: It is ‘beyond’ Donald to imagine going to prison

    04:42
  • UP NEXT

    Rachel Maddow on new podcast: History provides ‘predictive assistance’

    08:51

  • GOP 2024 promise: Outlaw abortion in 'every state in the land'

    07:24

  • Trump indictment seems to show he learned nothing from Nixon

    06:36

  • Laurence Tribe: Trump indictment is ‘vindication for the rule of law’

    07:42

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith speaks for first time with 49-page indictment

    08:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All