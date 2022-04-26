IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'He needs to stop this': Newly-revealed Jan. 6 texts show GOP in panic

    09:11

  • Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

    07:41
  • Now Playing

    Mary Trump: Donald Trump is a 'black hole of need'

    03:39
  • UP NEXT

    Henry Richard, brother of bombing victim Martin Richard, finishes Boston Marathon

    03:04

  • Dem calls for policy change after fatal policing shooting of Patrick Lyoya

    03:32

  • Swalwell: McCarthy’s ‘pledge of allegiance’ is to Donald Trump

    05:23

  • Lawrence and Rachel discuss McCarthy tape on Trump resigning after Jan. 6

    07:28

  • Putin will ‘take the blame’ when Ukraine war fails, Russia expert says

    05:13

  • Lawrence asks, ‘Is a vote for Republicans a vote to destroy democracy?’

    10:36

  • Stuart Stevens: ‘Autocracy wins when we can’t imagine democracy losing’

    01:52

  • 'Exhausted and tired': Michigan Democrat blasts GOP challenger's amoral attack

    03:12

  • 'My patriotism has a backbone': Combating GOP's politics of division

    04:04

  • 'They want to learn': Teacher in Kyiv keeps classes going as war rages

    03:30

  • Obamacare critic Sen. Grassley finally admits it's here to stay

    04:12

  • ‘Trump as a federal judge’: CDC mask rule nixed by Trump-picked judge

    02:39

  • Biden can seize Russian cash in U.S., Harvard law professor says

    08:02

  • Lviv attack ‘changed the dynamics of this war’

    02:12

  • ‘You’re going to lose!’: Missouri Dem calls out Republican's anti-trans bill

    08:51

  • Fintan O'Toole: Russia's 'feral' capitalism is a threat to democracy

    03:40

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy reveals why he feels like Bill Murray

    07:09

The Last Word

Mary Trump: Donald Trump is a 'black hole of need'

03:39

Mary Trump, psychologist, author, and niece to Donald Trump, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss Trump's strange return to the campaign stump where he complained about being called "stupid" and got distracted by seeing himself in a video monitor.April 26, 2022

  • 'He needs to stop this': Newly-revealed Jan. 6 texts show GOP in panic

    09:11

  • Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

    07:41
  • Now Playing

    Mary Trump: Donald Trump is a 'black hole of need'

    03:39
  • UP NEXT

    Henry Richard, brother of bombing victim Martin Richard, finishes Boston Marathon

    03:04

  • Dem calls for policy change after fatal policing shooting of Patrick Lyoya

    03:32

  • Swalwell: McCarthy’s ‘pledge of allegiance’ is to Donald Trump

    05:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All