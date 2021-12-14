IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot

The Last Word

Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot

06:06

Author and niece to Donald Trump, Mary Trump, joins Lawrence to discuss the news revealed by the Jan. 6 Select Cmte. that Trump Jr. was texting Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows -- instead of his own father -- during the attack on the Capitol.Dec. 14, 2021

    Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot

