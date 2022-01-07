Mary Trump: Donald must be feeling the walls closing in
Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, reacts to news that the January 6 Select Cmte. is looking into whether Donald Trump broke the law. Mary Trump says “the January 6th Committee is doing an extraordinary job” and she also reacts to Bob Woodward reporting that a former Trump aide told him Donald Trump’s ability to control himself vanished on Election Day 2020.Jan. 7, 2022
