    Mandela Barnes: Ron Johnson has 'dangerous positions' and 'can't be trusted'

The Last Word

Mandela Barnes: Ron Johnson has ‘dangerous positions’ and ‘can’t be trusted’

07:15

Moments after finishing his first Senate campaign debate against incumbent GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Johnson now walking back previous comments supporting a nationwide abortion ban and Johnson’s plans to cut Social Security and Medicare.Oct. 8, 2022

