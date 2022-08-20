IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Mandela Barnes leads Ron Johnson in recent polls

The Last Word

Mandela Barnes leads Ron Johnson in recent polls

03:03

Wisconsin’s Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is expanding his lead on Trump ally Republican Senator Ron Johnson, according to recent polls. Lt. Gov. Barnes tells MSNBC’s Ali Velshi that “we cannot trust” Ron Johnson to represent the people of Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate.Aug. 20, 2022

