IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Malawi death toll rises in Cyclone Freddy aftermath

    04:34
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: GA grand juror says evidence against Trump will be 'massive' once public

    13:37

  • ‘Now is the time to sound the alarm’ over extreme GOP abortion bills

    06:22

  • Lawrence: How long until Trump’s lawyers turn on Trump ... again?

    12:05

  • Jen Psaki: Biden knew to ‘create calm’ after bank failures

    05:28

  • LA Times columnist on the hypocrisy of Silicon Valley ‘libertarians’

    03:41

  • Lawrence: Trump blames Pence for mob that chanted ‘hang Mike Pence’

    07:24

  • GOP has become ‘an autocratic party,’ says NYU History Professor

    05:29

  • Lt. Col. Vindman: Trump would have ‘gifted’ Russia parts of Ukraine

    03:40

  • Gene Sperling: GOP demands for raising the debt limit ‘reckless’

    07:23

  • Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis censured for false election claims

    02:25

  • Dem Rep. Boyle: McCarthy and House GOP’s ‘priority is protecting the rich’

    03:55

  • Lawrence: If Trump is going to be criminally charged, it will be this year

    11:44

  • Pussy Riot founder facing possible charges over Putin protest

    06:02

  • Rep. Swalwell: McCarthy ‘fed the trolls’ by giving Fox Jan. 6 video

    02:50

  • Weissmann: Court docs show Dominion has a 'very strong case' against Fox

    03:40

  • Lawrence: Tucker Carlson 'passionately' hates Trump & the truth

    17:16

  • Fmr. U.S. attorney blasts Georgia GOP’s ‘power grab’ targeting prosecutors

    08:24

  • 'There is so much fear': BenDeLaCreme condemns GOP's anti-LGBTQ laws

    10:55

  • Rep. Colin Allred blasts Rep. Jim Jordan's 'tin foil hat' subcommittee

    04:53

The Last Word

Malawi death toll rises in Cyclone Freddy aftermath

04:34

Heinrich Mutsinzi Rukundo, Education Specialist for UNICEF Malawi, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to describe the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy to communities across Malawi – including massive flooding and mudslides that make it difficult for rescue efforts.March 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Malawi death toll rises in Cyclone Freddy aftermath

    04:34
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: GA grand juror says evidence against Trump will be 'massive' once public

    13:37

  • ‘Now is the time to sound the alarm’ over extreme GOP abortion bills

    06:22

  • Lawrence: How long until Trump’s lawyers turn on Trump ... again?

    12:05

  • Jen Psaki: Biden knew to ‘create calm’ after bank failures

    05:28

  • LA Times columnist on the hypocrisy of Silicon Valley ‘libertarians’

    03:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All