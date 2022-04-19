IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Lviv attack 'changed the dynamics of this war'

The Last Word

Lviv attack 'changed the dynamics of this war'

02:12

NBC News Correspondent Ali Arouzi tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that Lviv “is no longer a sanctuary” after Russian missile strikes he witnessed near downtown Lviv killed civilians there for the first time since the war began. Arouzi says residents are now “more cognizant about what a dangerous place this has become.”April 19, 2022

