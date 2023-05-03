IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Luke Russert reflects on finding his own path away from D.C.

The Last Word

Luke Russert reflects on finding his own path away from D.C.

10:29

Luke Russert, author of the new book "Look For Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself," joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss traveling the world after the death of his father, NBC's Tim Russert, and what lessons he learned by leaving Washington, D.C.May 3, 2023

    Luke Russert reflects on finding his own path away from D.C.

