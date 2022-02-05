Lt. Gov.: Wisconsin is ‘ready to move on’ from Sen. Ron Johnson
04:51
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for U.S. Senate, tells Jonathan Capehart that GOP Sen. Ron Johnson has “forgotten who he was elected to represent,” spending his time peddling conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and trying to undermine democracy instead of helping Wisconsin families and protecting voting rights.Feb. 5, 2022
