Lt. Col. Vindman and Lawrence on whether to supply fighter jets to Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukrainian's father in Russia didn't believe him about Putin's war08:30
Now Playing
Lt. Col. Vindman and Lawrence on whether to supply fighter jets to Ukraine09:14
UP NEXT
‘Really grim’: Russian attacks ‘pulverizing’ quiet Ukrainian town02:12
As war drags on, Russia expert says ‘Putin needs to watch his back’05:08
Putin will try to use ‘unexpected, unconventional’ means to seize Ukraine04:01
Pussy Riot founder to Russian protesters: ‘Use your voice while you still can’08:03
Lawrence: ‘A no-fly zone is actually an aerial combat zone’04:22
McFaul: Captured Russians have no explanation for why they're in Ukraine02:04
Yachts linked to sanctioned Russian billionaires seized03:10
Ukrainian journalist details life in Kyiv during Putin’s war04:25
Lawrence: U.S. has no good choices dealing with Russian aggression06:05
Rep. Schiff: ‘Can’t imagine’ why Putin attacked Ukraine nuclear plant04:32
Lawrence: Putin revives the nuclear nightmare of mutually assured destruction08:20
Rep. Gomez: Reps. Greene and Boebert heckling Biden was ‘disgusting’03:16
DOJ task force to target Russian billionaires’ yachts and assets05:35
Remnick on Ukraine invasion: This may be the end of the Putin era08:38
Trump slams Biden and praises Putin at CPAC07:57
Biden revises State of the Union after Ukraine invasion05:08
Thomas Friedman: Putin’s best days are behind him03:01
U.S. & allies impose sanctions directly against Putin04:09
Lt. Col. Vindman and Lawrence on whether to supply fighter jets to Ukraine09:14
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell discuss whether to supply Ukraine with fighter jets as Vladimir Putin continues his war in that country.March 10, 2022
Ukrainian's father in Russia didn't believe him about Putin's war08:30
Now Playing
Lt. Col. Vindman and Lawrence on whether to supply fighter jets to Ukraine09:14
UP NEXT
‘Really grim’: Russian attacks ‘pulverizing’ quiet Ukrainian town02:12
As war drags on, Russia expert says ‘Putin needs to watch his back’05:08
Putin will try to use ‘unexpected, unconventional’ means to seize Ukraine04:01
Pussy Riot founder to Russian protesters: ‘Use your voice while you still can’08:03