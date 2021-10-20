Liz Cheney: Trump and Bannon were involved in planning 1/6

The House January 6th Select Committee voted unanimously to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt for defying their subpoena. During the hearing, Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Trump and Bannon’s claims of executive privilege indicate their personal involvement. Committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar tells Lawrence O’Donnell the panel is “not going to be shy” with more subpoenas which could include one for Donald Trump.Oct. 20, 2021