IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Litman: Court restoring Trump gag order backed Judge Chutkan 'in every important way'

    04:30
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s election interference gag order is back on

    02:57

  • Gagged: Trump loses to Jack Smith in gag order for coup trial that could send him to prison

    04:12

  • Appeals court partially upholds Trump gag order in election interference case

    02:11

  • Trump prosecution becomes race against 2024 election schedule; Courthouse becomes political prop

    04:49

  • Lawrence: Appeals courts don’t know how to handle Trump

    09:28

  • States bring accountability on Trump's fake elector scheme; Damning details exposed in Wisconsin

    08:58

  • Tale of two questionnaires: Trump looks for sycophantic staff as prosecutors look for jurors

    03:00

  • Lawrence: Speaker Johnson is trying to stop DOJ from charging Trump rioters

    12:07

  • Trump's past 'bad acts' come back to haunt him in federal election subversion case

    03:35

  • DOJ plans to use Trump’s social media posts in election interference case

    12:30

  • Federal judges deny Trump’s claims of presidential immunity around Jan. 6

    02:37

  • Judges reject Trump's immunity claim to dismiss Jan. 6, election interference cases

    04:17

  • Trump suffers two major legal losses in one day as paths of escape narrow

    10:08

  • ‘Withering rejection’: Trump loses presidential immunity fight—twice in one day

    04:11

  • Rep. Perry's central role in Trump's election scheme exposed by 'clerical error'

    08:18

  • Campaign notes sound in Trump's grasping criminal defense

    10:26

  • What's the hold-up? How a civil case against Donald Trump is delaying his federal Jan 6 prosecution

    03:21

  • Report: Mike Pence reveals details in Trump’s federal election interference case

    02:17

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump needs the people making death threats to judges

    07:20

The Last Word

Litman: Court restoring Trump gag order backed Judge Chutkan 'in every important way'

04:30

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to legal analyst Harry Litman about the newly reinstated gag order on Donald Trump in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s election interference case and how the order leaves him “as restrained as any criminal defendant must be.”Dec. 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Litman: Court restoring Trump gag order backed Judge Chutkan 'in every important way'

    04:30
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s election interference gag order is back on

    02:57

  • Gagged: Trump loses to Jack Smith in gag order for coup trial that could send him to prison

    04:12

  • Appeals court partially upholds Trump gag order in election interference case

    02:11

  • Trump prosecution becomes race against 2024 election schedule; Courthouse becomes political prop

    04:49

  • Lawrence: Appeals courts don’t know how to handle Trump

    09:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All