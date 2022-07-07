IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Lindsey Graham's subpoena response is 'nonsensical' fmr. prosecutor says

04:12

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to Daniel Goldman, fmr. House majority counsel for Trump’s first impeachment, and Democratic Georgia State Senator Jen Jordan about Senator Lindsey Graham’s response to the grand jury subpoena he was served in Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis' 2020 election investigation.July 7, 2022

    Lindsey Graham's subpoena response is 'nonsensical' fmr. prosecutor says

