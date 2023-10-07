IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    LeVar Burton on book bans: Dystopia of 'Fahrenheit 451' is now reality

    08:32
The Last Word

LeVar Burton on book bans: Dystopia of 'Fahrenheit 451' is now reality

08:32

Literacy advocate and actor LeVar Burton joins MSNBC's Ali Velshi during Banned Book Week to discuss Burton's work advocating for people to read banned books which he says will teach us about others' lived experiences making us more empathetic people.Oct. 7, 2023

